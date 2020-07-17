Awaiting the call: UIL coaches plan for unknown; TAPPS gets an answer

China Spring football coach Brian Bell used a farming analogy when summing up his team’s situation in this seemingly endless summer.

It fits, especially since athletes and coaches are suffering through a dearth of sports like no other because of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s like those two farmers that are going through a drought,” Bell said. “They both prayed for rain, but only one of them planted seeds and, when the rain came, only one farmer reaped the harvest.”

The Cougars, like a lot of Central Texas schools, just finished a week of summer strength and conditioning. Bell said they wore masks, worked out and generally enjoyed the chance to be together.

What they’re working toward is anybody’s guess.

Schools in some areas of Texas, including Houston and Austin, announced this week that they won’t start classes until September and in some cases will have online learning only through the first six weeks. Waco ISD is workshopping a plan to potentially move the start of classes to Sept. 8.