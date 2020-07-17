Awaiting the call: UIL coaches plan for unknown; TAPPS gets an answer

China Spring football coach Brian Bell used a farming analogy when summing up his team’s situation in this seemingly endless summer.
It fits, especially since athletes and coaches are suffering through a dearth of sports like no other because of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s like those two farmers that are going through a drought,” Bell said. “They both prayed for rain, but only one of them planted seeds and, when the rain came, only one farmer reaped the harvest.”
The Cougars, like a lot of Central Texas schools, just finished a week of summer strength and conditioning. Bell said they wore masks, worked out and generally enjoyed the chance to be together.
What they’re working toward is anybody’s guess.
Schools in some areas of Texas, including Houston and Austin, announced this week that they won’t start classes until September and in some cases will have online learning only through the first six weeks. Waco ISD is workshopping a plan to potentially move the start of classes to Sept. 8.
That leaves public school athletic directors trying to plan for fall sports while awaiting word from the UIL on what they will be allowed to do in coming months. Football practice for all UIL schools is set to start Aug. 3, but that could change.
“The UIL is supposed to make some type of statement on (Monday),” Lorena athletic director Ray Biles said. “The way this is going, I’d be shocked if they cut us loose (to start practice Aug. 3). But they might.”
On Friday TAPPS, the state’s largest private school athletics governing body, announced that schools can begin sports activities on Sept. 8. Bishop Reicher coach Tyler Holcomb said the first week will be strength and conditioning work, followed by full-pads practices on Sept. 14 and games beginning the week of Sept. 28, which would make Oct. 2 the first Friday night of the football season.
Reicher is in an eight-team district, but the regular season will be reduced to six games, so the Cougars will lose all nondistrict competition and one district game. The schedule for the TAPPS playoffs and championship games has not changed.
It’s a chance to play.
“In my mind, it’s glass-half-full all the way,” Holcomb said. “I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. These kids deserve to play. Now we have a little bit of hope.”
Connally athletic director Shane Anderson said he fears that the political element of the statewide decision on school starting is going to jeopardize vital opportunities for his student-athletes.
But, like Bell, he’s working with his students each week through strength and conditioning as well as fun and games. Anything to stay connected.
And he’s waiting to find out the next move.
“The quicker we get back in school, the quicker we get in season,” Anderson said. “We’re going to give our kids the best opportunity. I’m lucky because I have a superintendent that knows the importance of extracurricular.”
The UIL allowed schools to begin strength and conditioning programs on June 8. Then, when the reported number of cases started rising in mid-to-late June, the UIL recommended schools halt their strength and conditioning until July 13.
Central Texas schools followed that recommendation. Midway athletic director Brad Shelton said on Friday that his athletes reported back for workouts this week, though the coaches are taking a conservative approach to activities during the strength and conditioning sessions. Safety and social distancing are being prioritized.
Shelton is also weighing the risks of exposure to the novel coronavirus against the downside of not having sports in the fall.
“Athletics is the best at-risk program that we have,” Shelton said. “We have kids that keep their grades up so that they can participate in athletics. You’re going to take that away from them?”
Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love said Waco High and University will resume their strength and conditioning programs on Monday.
“We don’t want to sit here and not get our kids ready to participate,” Love said. “All of our kids have masks, all of our coaches have masks. We received an A-plus evaluation from our (medical staff on preparedness of their facilities).”
The TAPPS decision on Friday could foreshadow what’s coming from the UIL.
If public schools football loses the first month of the season, it will affect Central Texas schools in different ways. Midway and Waco High are in District 11-6A, grouped with six teams from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In a six-week, district-only season, the Lions and Panthers would each lose a district game.
Elsewhere, Connally, China Spring, Robinson and Gatesville are all members of the six-school 9-4A Division II. Similarly, La Vega is in the six-school 5-4A Division I.
If the UIL comes out with a similar plan to TAPPS, the Central Texas 4A contingent could all keep their district schedules intact.
“I think the best-case scenario is you push everything back and then have a five- to eight-game season,” Anderson said.
It’s definitely not the scenario the student-athletes and coaches were hoping for back in the spring. At this point, they’re looking for a ray of hope.
Last week, the Trib spoke with area doctors who indicated safety measures for fall sports would be extensive and tedious, but possible.
There’s a high level of anxiety among high school coaches that more students, especially seniors, will lose their chances to compete.
But they’re staying hopeful and ready.
“If they give us the go ahead, we’re going to reap the harvest,” Bell said.