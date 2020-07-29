Back to Plan A: Area HS athletic directors ready for Monday start

Hoffman said Mart ISD has chosen to start in-person classes on Aug. 19 and will also offer an alternative remote learning option. Football practice for the three-time defending state champion Panthers will begin on Aug. 3 and student-athletes must attend in-person classes to participate once the semester begins.

“Everybody knows football is big here,” Hoffman said. “But life is big. It’s important to me to be safe and live my life and do the things we’ve done. The community wants football to happen and volleyball to happen and band and all the activities. We want the kids back in school, learning and getting an education.”

Mart is still looking to fill three holes in the first five weeks of its football schedule caused by the conflicting decisions of the last eight days.

On July 21, the UIL revealed its plan for fall sports. In it, the governing body of Texas public schools athletics announced Classes 5A and 6A can begin practice on Sept. 7 and football will finish district play in early December. Those classes’ championship games will be played in January of 2021 at a time and site to be determined.

At the same time, the UIL gave the go-ahead for schools in 1A through 4A to start as originally scheduled on Aug. 3 and follow the season schedules of a normal school year.