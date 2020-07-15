Blum leads the way in Lone Star Cup

Even though the UIL calendar ended like the screeching of a needle being yanked off a record player, the Lone Star Cup all-sports standings were still revealed in late June.

Blum paced the Super Centex contingent of schools by tying with Cumby Miller Grove atop Class 1A with 36 points. The Bobcats’ football team led the way by winning the Division I state title, 58-52, over McLean.

The Crawford volleyball team notched its second state championship, helping the Pirates finish in a tie for second in 2A.

China Spring and Fairfield tied for ninth and 13th, respectively, in 4A and Midway tied for 21st in 6A.