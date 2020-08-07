Brice Cherry: A fond farewell to Waco ISD's Mr. Hospitality

Stanley, who was hired by former Waco ISD athletic director Johanna Denson in 2006, was the go-to guy in making sure the stadium stayed busy. He viewed it as his responsibility to make sure the facility got used, that it brought in income for the school district. As such, he’d diligently keep track of each round of the playoff race and reach out to coaches to let them know of the stadium’s availability.

When they came once, they’d often come back. Prime example: In 2015 on its way to a fourth straight state championship game appearance, Cameron Yoe played four of its six playoff games at Waco ISD Stadium. That’s a powerful testimonial that you’re having a positive experience.

Again, give it up for Jack.

“He’s the consummate unsung hero,” Tusa said. “He was a relentless networker when it came to making our facilities available, especially during playoff times. He was dogged and determined to get out there and give it his best shot and get people in here. Consequently, WISD Stadium – for the 13 years he was there – I would imagine that we were No. 1 in either 10 or 11 of those years, and if we weren’t one we were two, as far as high school venues were concerned. That was all because of his relentless networking, his dogged determination to bring people into our facility.”