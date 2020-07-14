All you can do is stare at the field and the sky and contemplate how long it’s going to last.
I think I once tweeted that weather delays are the sports version of purgatory. It’s not good, but it’s not bad and you usually don’t have any idea how long it’s going to last.
That’ll teach me to make Twitter jokes about purgatory. Because I would gladly sit through a weather delay once a week for the next year if it guaranteed that we got our sports back in a mostly normal way.
I’m exhausted and annoyed by the catch phrases of the COVID-19 era, even when they’re coming out of my mouth. So having said that, “these uncertain times” remind me a lot of a weather delay.
Specifically, they remind me of a high school football playoff game about 20 months ago in Royce City.
That night, a very good Lorena team was trying to make it past Pittsburg and into the fourth round of the Class 4A Division II postseason. The Leopards had charged back from a 14-0 deficit and led 21-14 in the third quarter when the officials stopped the action.
The storm came from the west, so those of us sitting in the east-facing press box couldn’t see it coming. The high wind and lightning took me by surprise.
But it wasn’t my first weather delay.
The first three things you do during a weather delay are sigh, look at your watch and call the sports editor. Weather delays are caused by lightning and the strict rule that any lightning strike within five miles of your stadium location means a 30-minute halt of the action. Any subsequent lightning strike in the given area resets the timer.
It’s pretty disheartening. Or at least it seemed that way before we went through this whole coronavirus … business. There’s currently a new definition of disheartening.
What happens next? The speculating begins. Everyone in the press box is working on a different assumed time frame. Did the clock just get reset? How close was that flash over there? The announcer, who is the one guy in communication with the person in authority, locks his door because he’s tired of every Joe Schmo asking when the game is going to start again. Thankfully there are almost always frequent updates from the stadium public address system.
And then you start asking, “Well, are they going to try to restart tonight or postpone until tomorrow?” Somebody tells you that they’re going to play the next day, but in Corsicana. And someone else chimes in that they have until midnight to start the game because of some obscure rule that apparently only this one person knows exists. A guy that is supposedly closely connected to the head coach of one of the teams tells you that the coach is calling such and such hotel to see if they have enough rooms for the whole team. But then another guy, who is supposedly best friends with the other coach, tells you his guy is going to play that night even if they have to restart at 3 a.m.
It’s confusing. It’s a little frustrating. But mostly it’s boring and tiresome.
So that’s why it doesn’t take me long to start wondering if I have time to make it to the Whataburger across the highway and back again before action resumes.
That night in Royse City, the weather delay lasted almost three hours. At that point, you really sympathize with players who have to get themselves re-stretched and re-mentally prepared for a playoff football game. The adrenaline from the pep rally earlier that day has been gone for so long that you might not even remember that you ever had it.
Another thing I remember about that Lorena-Pittsburg game is that the deadline for the print edition of the Trib came and went. I wrote a press-time update and then had to decide whether or not to stay.
I guess I’m either a grizzled old sportswriter or a glutton for punishment, because I stayed. I looked up my game story for this column and noted that it didn’t resume until after midnight. Pittsburg scored a touchdown in the final minute to escape with a 34-28 victory. Not the result Lorena wanted and I tend to sympathize with the local team.
But at least there’s a game story to look up.
Ladies and gentlemen, we are currently in a pandemic delay.
A virus outbreak has been detected in the area. Please take the necessary precautions. We will advise you when it’s safe to return to the stands.
Somebody told me last week that the authorities know whether or not we’re going to have sports this fall, but they just won’t tell us.
Well, OK. You know where I can get a cheeseburger?
