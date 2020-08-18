Defending state semifinalist Lexington withstands Rockets' surge, 3-1

That level of gumption delighted head coach Kelsey Cleere and should make Robinson a tough team to beat all year. On this night, however, Ray’s fierce finishes at the net helped Lexington recover.

In the second set alone, Ray flexed her muscle by thumping seven kills and delivering an ace as Lexington controlled the score throughout and won, 25-15.

As the season progresses, Robinson figures to find more consistency, but the Rockets played in fits and starts in their debut. Example: At times they served with both power and precision. In fact, Ashcraft had a run of three consecutive aces in the opening set. But just as often, Robinson gave points away with net serves.

Lexington continued its sharp play to motor to a 25-13 third-set triumph. But again, Robinson demonstrated that it has a tough chin and won’t be knocked out easily.