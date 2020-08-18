Defending state semifinalist Lexington withstands Rockets' surge, 3-1

At the end of their opening set of the season, the Robinson volleyball team showed the kind of grit that could carry them a long way.
Unfortunately for the Rockets, they just couldn’t carry it over to the rest of the match.
Lexington’s superb senior smacker Shelby Ray pounded 17 kills as the Eagles bounced back to beat Robinson, 25-27, 25-15, 25-13, 25-21, on Tuesday at the Robinson Gym.
Lexington (5-0), a Class 3A state semifinalist last year, figured to provide Robinson with an SAT-level test to open the year, and the Eagles didn’t disappoint. They scrambled well to dig out potential points for Robinson, and appeared poised to take a 1-0 lead right out of the gate when they nabbed a 24-20 first-set lead after a block.
But Robinson (0-1), which won 23 matches in 2019 and made the 4A playoffs, pulled itself off the ropes and showed some Tyson Fury-level of fight. Brooke Ashcraft whacked a kill. Kinley Schnizer zipped in an ace. Then Ashcraft followed with a block and a stuff at the net as the Rockets responded to stave off four straight set points and tie the score at 24-all.
The teams swapped the next two points before Robinson surged ahead for its first lead on a Shannon Casey kill, then erupted when they stole the set after a bad pass by Lexington ricocheted into the net.
That level of gumption delighted head coach Kelsey Cleere and should make Robinson a tough team to beat all year. On this night, however, Ray’s fierce finishes at the net helped Lexington recover.
In the second set alone, Ray flexed her muscle by thumping seven kills and delivering an ace as Lexington controlled the score throughout and won, 25-15.
As the season progresses, Robinson figures to find more consistency, but the Rockets played in fits and starts in their debut. Example: At times they served with both power and precision. In fact, Ashcraft had a run of three consecutive aces in the opening set. But just as often, Robinson gave points away with net serves.
Lexington continued its sharp play to motor to a 25-13 third-set triumph. But again, Robinson demonstrated that it has a tough chin and won’t be knocked out easily.
In the fourth, the Rockets put together arguably their best stretch of play of the match. Schnizer made several poised putaways at the net. Steady seniors like Kendyl Lashombe and Ashcraft popped off aces through the Lexington defenders. Maysi Rogers heated up and swatted three kills in a series of four points. On the longest volley of the night, with both teams digging like a Jack Russell terrier, Robinson scored some momentum (and the point) when Ray dribbled a back-row spike into the net. The spaced-out home crowd — the fans complied with social distancing protocols — loved every minute.
Robinson went up 17-11 when Ashcraft wiggled a winner in between a pair of Lexington blockers. But the Eagles responded like champs, busting off an 8-0 run to regain the lead. The Rockets couldn’t regain their earlier moxie, and Lexington capitalized on a couple of errant Robinson passes late to finish off the win.
The ever-hustling Ashcraft led Robinson with 11 kills and five aces. Rogers tallied six kills and Schnizer had five kills and a pair of aces. Lashombe also dropped in a pair of aces.
