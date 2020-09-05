Delay doesn't dampen Riesel's effort as Indians spurn Hamilton

RIESEL — Not even a rain delay was going to stop Riesel from grabbing a victory over Hamilton Friday night. In a game that began an hour and 45 minutes past the originally scheduled start, the Indians took a 39-14 win over the Bulldogs, holding them scoreless until the fourth quarter.
Riesel senior tight end Will McClintock was a scoring machine, racking up the first four touchdowns of the game. The Indians (2-0) took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter when McClintock ran in a solid pass from junior quarterback Dakota Davis and then completed an easy two-point conversion.
Hamilton killed Riesel’s next drive by recovering a fumble on the Indians’ 35 with 2:46 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs (1-1) managed to push through to the 14-yard line before time ran out and continued their drive into the second quarter but were shut down on fourth-and-goal at the 5-yard line thanks to key plays by sophomore defensive tackle Kolt Dietrich and junior linebacker Jayden Busby.
Hamilton senior QB Colby Bailey gave up three interceptions in the second quarter, two of which were picked off by Riesel junior linebacker Kyson Dietrich. Dietrich’s second interception came with 36 seconds left in the half and ended with McClintock’s second touchdown run. Junior wide receiver/free safety Cade Amber grabbed the third pick to send the game into halftime.
The Indians wasted no time in the third quarter when senior cornerback Stash Stewart made a mad dash to the Hamilton 27 on the kick return. Junior running back Austin Searcy brought Riesel up to the 10, making it easy for McClintock to beeline straight into the endzone on the first-and-goal handoff. McClintock bulldozed through the Bulldogs’ defense once again on the next drive, giving Riesel a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Hamilton gave the Indians a taste of their own medicine when Bulldogs senior defensive back Erich Eilers picked off Davis early in the fourth. They couldn’t capitalize off the interception however, turning the ball over on downs. Something sparked in the Bulldogs on their next drive, though, as senior running back Jakob Walton blew past Riesel’s defense to score a 64-yard touchdown and finally put Hamilton on the board.
The Indians responded immediately with an 80-yard score by Searcy. Sophomore running back Mason Heath snuck in Riesel’s final touchdown, cutting toward the left side of the end zone. The Bulldogs put up one final touchdown on a QB keep by Bailey with nine seconds left in the game, completing the two-point conversion.
The Indians will face Clyde next week at 7:30 p.m. in Hico. Hamilton, meanwhile, will host Hico.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!