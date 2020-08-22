District 12-1A Div. I preview: Aquilla, Abbott, Coolidge, Penelope, Gholson

Only one of the teams in this revamped district, Aquilla, made the playoffs in 2019. So opportunity isn’t just knocking, it’s pounding, as several squads have a chance to pull out of a skid in what looks to be a competitive loop.
“I think it shapes up as a very competitive district,” Abbott coach Terry Crawford said. “I’m intrigued by Coolidge, they might be the team that everyone has to go through, but it very well could be Aquilla or it could be Penelope. I think the top four in the district will be an absolute battle.”
Indeed, no clear-cut favorite seems apparent. The Trib is taking Aquilla to continue its playoff streak as the district champion, but it wouldn’t stun us to see any of the other teams emerge as a contender, including Gholson, which is 12-8 the past two years despite smallish roster sizes.
DISTRICT 12-1A DIV. I PREDICTIONS
Team (enrollment) 2019 ’18 ’17 ’16 ‘15
1. Aquilla (91) 4-7 (3-1) 6-6 8-3 5-5 3-7
2. Abbott (96) 3-7 (1-3) 4-5 5-5 9-3 13-2
3. Coolidge (81) 5-5 (0-3) 7-2 9-3 6-5 8-2
4. Penelope (67.5) 4-5 (1-2) 4-6 6-4 6-4 0-10
5. Gholson (73) 5-5 (0-4) 7-3 2-8 5-5 7-4
District Bests
QB: Reese Phillips, Aquilla
RB: Kadyn Johnson, Abbott
Rec: Alexis Martinez, Coolidge
Line: Cash Hooten, Aquilla
Def: Kennon Redden, Penelope
Aquilla Cougars
2019: 4-7 (3-1), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Josh Ball (fourth season: 18-16)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/4
Playoffs: 13-16 in 17 trips, most recently 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: Aquilla performed well in district play in 2019, winning three straight games after a loss to Blum to get back in the playoffs before stumbling to Saint Jo in the bi-district round. That marked the program’s third straight playoff berth under head coach Josh Ball.
The Cougars are poised for another postseason quest, behind key returners like QBs Reese Phillips and Jackson Grimmett. OL Cash Hooten (6-3, 255) is blessed with size and power, especially for the six-man level. He’s already a two-time all-district player entering his junior year.
Aquilla will try to get off to a better start in 2020, after opening last season on an 0-4 skid, though the Cougars will have another tough game with Blum off the bat.
Schedule
8/28 Blum 7:30 p.m.
9/4 Bynum 7:30 p.m.
9/11 at Parkview Chr. 7:30 p.m.
9/26 at Dallas UME Prep (at Duncanville) 1 p.m.
10/2 Mount Calm 7:30 p.m.
10/16 Gholson* 7:30 p.m.
10/23 at Penelope* 7:30 p.m.
10/30 Abbott* 7:30 p.m.
11/6 at Coolidge* 7:30 p.m.
Abbott Panthers
2019: 3-7 (1-3)
Head coach: Terry Crawford (23rd season: 189-72)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/3
Playoffs: 34-18 in 20 trips, last in 2016
State titles: 1 (2015)
Outlook: After three straight seasons out of the playoffs, the proud Panthers know they’re overdue for a return. “We need to get back to the playoffs this year,” Abbott coach Terry Crawford said. “We can’t keep this trend up, because then you risk some negative habits starting to creep up with the kids.”
Fortunately for the Panthers, the pieces are in place for a rebuild. RB Kadyn Johnson stands out as one of the area’s top returning six-man players, with more than 1,500 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019. “We hope to lean on him heavily in the run game again,” Crawford said.
OG Kane Klaus enters his third year as a starter at a key position. Karsyn Johnson is taking over at QB while the former starting passer Keaton Pustejovsky (above) moves to split end. “It’s a great move for us,” Crawford said. “The last great split end we had was Jacob Pavelka, who was (six-man) Player of the Year for the state of Texas. I see a lot of similarities between him and Keaton.”
Schedule
8/28 Avalon 7:30 p.m.
9/4 at Milford 7:30 p.m.
9/11 at Covington 7:30 p.m.
9/18 FW THESA Home School 7:30 p.m.
9/25 at Iredell 7:30 p.m.
10/2 Blum 7:30 p.m.
10/9 at Penelope* 7:30 p.m.
10/23 Coolidge* 7:30 p.m.
10/30 at Aquilla* 7:30 p.m.
11/6 Gholson* 7:30 p.m.
Coolidge Yellowjackets
2019: 5-5 (0-3)
Head coach: Danny Baker (second season: 5-5)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/6
Playoffs: 6-14 in 15 trips, most recently 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: As the Yellowjackets enter Year 2 under Danny Baker, there should be more familiarity all the way around. “Of course, my real first year was 1980, so there was some readjustment for me last year,” Baker said. Indeed, Baker served as Coolidge’s head coach from 1980-83 and was most recently working in the hay baling business when Coolidge tapped him to return to the sideline.
It amounted to an up-and-down season, as the Yellowjackets buzzed to a 5-2 start before dropping all three of their district games to close the year. They’ll look to find more consistency this year behind a triumvirate of senior leaders — TE Cole Kutscherousky, WR Roderick Busby and WR Alexis Martinez.
The schedule will challenge Coolidge early, with nondistrict games against ranked teams like Jonesboro, Union Hill and Calvert. “We’re going to find out what we’re made of,” Baker said. But the coach believes his team can compete for a playoff spot “unless COVID or the injury bug gets us.”
Schedule
8/28 Jonesboro 7:30 p.m.
9/4 FW THESA Home School 7:30 p.m.
9/11 at Union Hill 7:30 p.m.
9/18 at Oakwood 7:30 p.m.
9/25 Parkview Chr. 7:30 p.m.
10/2 at Calvert 7:30 p.m.
10/9 at Gholson* 7:30 p.m.
10/16 Penelope* 7:30 p.m.
10/23 at Abbott* 7:30 p.m.
11/6 Aquilla* 7:30 p.m.
Penelope Wolverines
2019: 4-5 (1-2)
Head coach: Randall Ballew (eighth season: 21-48)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/4
Playoffs: 3-4 in four trips, last in 2010
State titles: None
Outlook: In recent years, the Wolverines’ eyes have been bigger than their appetites, as they haven’t really finished off their meals. Penelope’s trend is to breeze through its nondistrict schedule — they’re 19-7 in those games in the past four years — before struggling with their district foes.
That might change in 2020, given the numbers on hand. Veteran head coach Randall Ballew will benefit from 11 returning lettermen, including four starters back on both sides of the ball.
Among those veterans is junior RB/CB Kennon Redden, one of the swiftest players in the district. He should keep the chains moving, and will have help in that regard from seniors QB/S Isaiah Garcia and RB/CB Julius Moreno. G/DE Jose Herrera plays bigger than his 5-9, 175-pound frame.
Schedule
8/27 at Morgan 6 p.m.
9/4 Trinidad 7:30
9/11 at Avalon 7:30
9/18 Mt. Calm 7:30
9/25 at Evant 7:30
10/2 Covington 7:30
10/9 Abbott* 7:30
10/16 at Coolidge* 7:30
10/23 Aquilla* 7:30
10/30 at Gholson* 7:30
Gholson Wildcats
2019: 5-5 (0-4)
Head coach: Jarratt Shipp (third season: 12-8)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/3
Playoffs: 0-1 in 1 trip, most recently 2015
State titles: None
Outlook: A 5-1 start to last season couldn’t translate to a furious finish, as the Wildcats dropped their four district games by a combined score of 195-18.
Numbers could be an issue for Gholson, especially if injuries arise. UT Julio Salinas should be counted on a lot on both sides of the ball, while other contributors could rise from the ranks like FB Ruben Casarez and DL Dylan Woodlock.
Despite not always dealing with a sizeable roster, Gholson has consistently put a competitive product on the field in recent years, with only one losing record within the past five seasons.
Schedule
8/27 Covington JV 7 p.m.
9/3 Blum JV 7 p.m.
9/11 Walnut Spr. 7:30 p.m.
9/25 at Blanket 7:30 p.m.
10/2 Avalon 7:30 p.m.
10/9 Coolidge* 7:30 p.m.
10/16 at Aquilla* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 at Jonesboro JV 7:30 p.m.
10/30 Penelope* 7:30 p.m.
11/6 at Abbott* 7:30 p.m.
