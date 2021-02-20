Fairfield depth too much for Whitney

“I feel it would have been different if my main ballhandler had been in there,” said Whitney coach Destiny Smith. “It showed when she left the game. But they never gave up, and we saw it out there even with the score the way it was.”

Utilizing full-court pressure, the Lady Eagles began to wear Whitney down to take control in the third quarter. Outscoring Whitney 23-6, Fairfield opened up a 59-33 lead.

Daniels opened the third quarter by burying a 3-pointer while Brackens keyed Fairfield’s defense by repeatedly getting into the passing lanes for steals that led to quick transition baskets.

Dowell controlled the paint with 10 points in the third quarter while everybody who came off the bench contributed in different ways.

“We have tremendous talent on the bench,” Whitaker said. “A lot of places they could be starters but here they’re coming off the bench and they do their job and just play, and it’s fun. They don’t care who gets the credit, they just want to win. It’s a good quality for a team to have.”

Though Whitney matched Fairfield’s 16 fourth-quarter points, the Lady Eagles’ lead was just too big to overcome.