Gatesville renames football field for Tommy Davidson

The Hornets’ home digs recently underwent turf replacement for the field, and will be renamed Tommy Davidson Field at McKamie Stadium. Davidson was a former Gatesville football player, city councilman and school board member who died in a car accident in 2019. He also played football at Baylor and later served as Baylor athletics’ team chiropractor. He was the son of Cotton and Carolyn Davidson – Cotton being another former Gatesville and Baylor football letterman who went on to play for the Oakland Raiders.