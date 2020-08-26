High school football fans given new playbook

Mart, like many schools, is selling game tickets online. Hoffman said tickets will be available at the gate on Friday if they don’t sell out earlier in the week. However, given the usual attendance numbers for Mart season openers, it is likely they will sell out at some point.

At most other schools, buying a ticket at the gate on Friday night will not be an option.

In order to allow family members of football players, cheerleaders, band members and other participants the largest window to buy tickets, some schools opened up participant-only ticket sales earlier this week. In those cases, the general public had the opportunity to buy tickets beginning on Wednesday and continuing until noon on Friday.

But just because some fans might miss the chance to get a ticket to their favorite stadiums on Friday, doesn’t mean they can’t watch the game.

Due to reduced stadium capacity guidelines, the UIL has allowed live broadcasts of games this season. Many schools are taking advantage by having their games live streamed. For example, China Spring fans can watch the Cougars season opener against Fort Worth Benbrook by going to looklivestreams.com/cougars.