High school football fans given new playbook

The opening week of the high school football season has arrived with many Central Texas schools in Classes 1A through 4A teeing it up in season openers on Friday.
Football fans take note, however, getting into the games won’t be as easy as usual.
As part of its COVID-19 risk mitigation guidelines, the UIL has mandated that high school football stadiums be limited to 50 percent capacity. As part of their preseason preparation, area athletic directors and coaches have designated seating areas as well as non-seating areas in their stadiums. Some school will implement assigned seating, while others will have general admission with spectators being asked to sit only with members of their household or people that traveled with them to the game.
Fans can expect to be temperature screened at the gate and they will be asked to social distance – stay six feet apart – inside the stadium.
Earlier this week, Mart athletic director Kevin Hoffman tweeted a list of stadium rules. It included items like “All attendees must have a face covering,” and “All children must stay seated with their family/group at all times unless accompanied by an adult.”
Hoffman said there will be staff members assigned with the task of asking people to leave if they fail to follow the guidelines.
Mart, like many schools, is selling game tickets online. Hoffman said tickets will be available at the gate on Friday if they don’t sell out earlier in the week. However, given the usual attendance numbers for Mart season openers, it is likely they will sell out at some point.
At most other schools, buying a ticket at the gate on Friday night will not be an option.
In order to allow family members of football players, cheerleaders, band members and other participants the largest window to buy tickets, some schools opened up participant-only ticket sales earlier this week. In those cases, the general public had the opportunity to buy tickets beginning on Wednesday and continuing until noon on Friday.
But just because some fans might miss the chance to get a ticket to their favorite stadiums on Friday, doesn’t mean they can’t watch the game.
Due to reduced stadium capacity guidelines, the UIL has allowed live broadcasts of games this season. Many schools are taking advantage by having their games live streamed. For example, China Spring fans can watch the Cougars season opener against Fort Worth Benbrook by going to looklivestreams.com/cougars.
Local CBS affiliate KWTX has lined up four games to be broadcast locally on The CW starting with Little River Academy at Rogers on Friday. The rest of the scheduled games so far include Connally at La Vega on Sept. 4, Troy at Robinson on Sept. 11, and Whitney at Mart on Sept. 18.
In July, the UIL gave 1A through 4A schools the green light to start the fall sports seasons as originally scheduled, beginning with the first day of practice on Aug. 3. Meanwhile, 5A and 6A sports programs have to wait until Sept. 7 to start practice. The first week of regular season games in 5A and 6A will be the last week in September, although Midway has opted to scrimmage on Sept. 25 and open the season versus Austin Westlake on Oct. 2.
The Trib will publish details of ticket buying procedures, stadium protocols and broadcasts of Midway, Waco High and University games in September.
Fans can find radio and streaming details of this week’s games in the high school football preview capsules in Friday’s Trib and online at wacotrib.com.
