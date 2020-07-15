High school notebook: Parkview, Vanguard coaches hosting unique 6-man football tournament

There’s football scheduled to be played in town this weekend.

It’s not quite the circumstances Parkview Christian coach Josh Hayes and his Vanguard counterpart Luke Pilant imagined when they began plotting a six-man summer football tournament, but they’re moving forward with a new event they hope will start a tradition.

As of Wednesday, the tournament had nine entries set for a one-hand touch tournament that will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Parkview Baptist Church and Christian Academy campus on Lake Shore Drive. The teams will compete in pool play in the morning that will determine the afternoon’s single-elimination bracket format.

Although the response to the coronavirus has tightened safety restrictions in most areas of life, Hayes said it was worth the effort to get clearance to play. He and Pilant got permission from McLennan County and city officials to hold the tournament, which falls under youth sports allowances. Because Parkview is a private school and the event is being held on private property, county and city authorities gave the tournament the green light, provided it follows Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“We’ve sent out numerous emails to the coaches of the teams that are coming saying, ‘In order to do this, we have to do all the things that they are asking us.’ We’ll be practicing social distancing, wearing masks when not playing and keeping the footballs sanitized on a regular basis.”

Hayes added that they have brought in port-o-toilets and roped off their bleachers to keep people from going into the church building or congregating in the stands. Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs and snacks, though concessions will also be available.