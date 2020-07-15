High school notebook: Parkview, Vanguard coaches hosting unique six-man tournament

There’s football scheduled to be played in town this weekend.
It’s not quite the circumstances Parkview Christian coach Josh Hayes and his Vanguard counterpart Luke Pilant imagined when they began plotting a six-man summer football tournament, but they’re moving forward with a new event they hope will start a tradition.
As of Wednesday, the tournament had nine entries set for a one-hand touch tournament that will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Parkview Baptist Church and Christian Academy campus on Lake Shore Drive. The teams will compete in pool play in the morning that will determine the afternoon’s single-elimination bracket format.
Although the response to the coronavirus has tightened safety restrictions in most areas of life, Hayes said it was worth the effort to get clearance to play. He and Pilant got permission from McLennan County and city officials to hold the tournament, which falls under youth sports allowances. Because Parkview is a private school and the event is being held on private property, county and city authorities gave the tournament the green light, provided it follows Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“We’ve sent out numerous emails to the coaches of the teams that are coming saying, ‘In order to do this, we have to do all the things that they are asking us.’ We’ll be practicing social distancing, wearing masks when not playing and keeping the footballs sanitized on a regular basis.”
Hayes added that they have brought in port-o-toilets and roped off their bleachers to keep people from going into the church building or congregating in the stands. Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs and snacks, though concessions will also be available.
Parkview, Vanguard, Eagle Christian and Temple Holy Trinity are set to represent the Super Centex area. Other schools entered as of midweek were Bryson, Cedar Park Summit, Austin Veritas, McKinney Cornerstone and Burnet Smokin’ for Jesus.
Hayes said Wednesday that they would like to have as many as 12 schools competing. They are even open to small 11-man programs sending teams. Entry fee is $150 per team and they will take entries as late as the beginning of pool play on Saturday morning. Hayes said interested parties can email him at jhayes@parkviewwaco.com or Pilant at vanguard6v6@yahoo.com.
The Parkview and Vanguard coaches know that Saturday will be a learning experience, but they’re hopeful that their tournament can give six-man football a prominent summer event.
“We’re using this as hopefully a catalyst for a two-day event in the future,” Hayes said. “Six-man doesn’t have a big event like the 7-on-7 state tournament and we would like to fill that need.”
Like Oak’s Mills commits
In some ways, Live Oak volleyball senior to-be Hattie Mills has had a normal, even exciting summer. But, of course, the global pandemic has had its influence too.
In June, Mills had a dream come true when she was offered by the LeTourneau volleyball program during her visit to the school.
“We took a picture with the sign at the front of the school and I was like, ‘I really, really, really like this place,’” Mills said. “It feels like home to me. I absolutely loved Coach (Mallory) Matthews and the whole team. They were just awesome.”
After a couple of weeks of thinking it over, Mills committed to LeTourneau, picking the YellowJackets over a couple of out-of-state offers from Otterbeing University in Ohio and Hendrix College in Arkansas.
After she committed to LeTourneau on June 29, Mills and her family were hit with their own personal COVID-19 outbreak the next day. Her dad, Brett Mills, was the first to get sick and tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Eventually, the whole family – mom Emily and siblings Lucy and Gus included – had at least mild symptoms.
They’ve been in quarantine since then, but everyone was symptom free as of Tuesday afternoon and they were looking forward to the end of their quarantine later in the week.
Through it all, Hattie kept working toward her senior volleyball season at Live Oak.
“I tried to stay active so I didn’t lose everything. I tried to get touches on the volleyball as much as I could,” she said. “I’m a setter, so I do setting on the wall or I’ll do ball control stuff. Sometimes Lucy and I will play together. One time my dad brought his chair out and tossed the ball at me really hard.”
While news about school classes and sports returning in the fall causes media outlets to swerve in all directions, Mills is ready to get back on the court.
“I have some pretty lofty goals,” Mills said. “I want to win state again and I know my two other senior captains will say the same. I think everyone definitely wants that because they all watched (Live Oak) do it in 2017.”
Mexia soccer players sign
A trio of Mexia soccer players recently set a course for the next chapter of their athletic endeavors.
LadyCats goalkeeper Victoria Paz signed to play soccer and track at Wayland Baptist University. Paz made 59 saves in 14 games during her first season playing high school soccer, and tallied more than 40 scholarship offers to play on the college level.
Mexia boys’ soccer teammates Jose Contreras and Chris Galvan both signed with Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Nebraska.
Blum leads the way in Lone Star Cup
Even though the UIL calendar ended like the screeching of a needle being yanked off a record player, the Lone Star Cup all-sports standings were still revealed in late June.
Blum paced the Super Centex contingent of schools by tying with Cumby Miller Grove atop Class 1A with 36 points. The Bobcats’ football team led the way by winning the Division I state title, 58-52, over McLean.
The Crawford volleyball team notched its second state championship, helping the Pirates finish in a tie for second in 2A.
China Spring and Fairfield tied for ninth and 13th, respectively, in 4A and Midway tied for 21st in 6A.