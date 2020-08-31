La Vega, Mart top Texas Football rankings

Texas Football released its first regular season high school football rankings of the fall on Monday. It was no surprise that a couple of Super Centex powerhouses are once again at the top of their divisions.

La Vega is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A Division I and Mart sits atop 2A D-II.

Mart (1-0), the three-time defending state champions in 2A, opened the season with a 34-7 victory over 3A D-I opponent Teague on Friday at Mart Panther Stadium.

La Vega (1-0) defeated No. 5 Port Lavaca Calhoun, 20-7, on Friday at Bastrop Memorial Stadium.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Connally jumped into the top 10 at No. 7 in 4A D-II. Connally won its season opener over Sunnyvale, 46-25. That sets up a matchup of ranked teams as La Vega hosts Connally this week.

Cameron Yoe earned a spot in the 3A D-II top 10 with a 21-16 victory over Mexia. The Yoemen enter the second week of the season ranked No. 9 in their class and division.

Jonesboro mercy ruled Coolidge, 48-0, to stay at No. 2 in 1A D-I, while Blum did the same against Aquila, 56-6, to move into the same rankings at No. 10.

The Texas Football high school rankings became the rankings of record for the state’s high school game last season when the Associated Press opted to drop its Texas high school polls. The Texas Football rankings are compiled by the publication’s staff of high school football reporters.

