La Vega subs in Calhoun for season opener

The La Vega Pirates moved quickly on Monday to reestablish a season-opening game, scheduling Port Lavaca Calhoun.
La Vega will meet the Calhoun Sandcrabs on Friday at Bastrop Memorial Stadium.
The Pirates were previously set to play West Orange-Stark on Friday in Madisonville. However, the dual threats of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura have caused West Orange-Stark to cancel school this week and, subsequently, the season-opening matchup with La Vega.
Calhoun was scheduled to play Geronimo Navarro on Friday, but that game was canceled when Navarro had a group of staff members and students test positive for COVID-19 in mid-August.
