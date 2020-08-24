 Skip to main content
La Vega subs in Calhoun for season opener
La Vega subs in Calhoun for season opener

lavega football (copy)

La Vega will now play Port Lavaca Calhoun in its season opener on Friday, after its original game against West Orange-Stark was canceled.

 Rod Aydelotte

The La Vega Pirates moved quickly on Monday to reestablish a season-opening game, scheduling Port Lavaca Calhoun.

La Vega will meet the Calhoun Sandcrabs on Friday at Bastrop Memorial Stadium.

The Pirates were previously set to play West Orange-Stark on Friday in Madisonville. However, the dual threats of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura have caused West Orange-Stark to cancel school this week and, subsequently, the season-opening matchup with La Vega.

Calhoun was scheduled to play Geronimo Navarro on Friday, but that game was canceled when Navarro had a group of staff members and students test positive for COVID-19 in mid-August.

