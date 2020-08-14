You have permission to edit this article.
La Vega's Rogers commits to Pittsburg State
La Vega's Rogers commits to Pittsburg State

Jordan Rogers

La Vega's Jordan Rogers, last season's Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year, announced his pledge to Pittsburg State in Pittsburg, Kansas, on Friday.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

La Vega senior Jordan Rogers, the reigning Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year, announced his commitment to Pittsburg (Kan.) State on Friday.

Rogers plays linebacker for the Pirates but could project as a safety at the next level. For La Vega, he racked up 142 tackles, 15 tackles for losses, five interceptions, six pass breakups, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 2019, helping the Pirates to the 4A Division I state final.

Pittsburg State plays in NCAA Division II and went 6-5 during the 2019 season, playing in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

