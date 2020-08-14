La Vega's Rogers commits to Pittsburg State

La Vega senior Jordan Rogers, the reigning Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year, announced his commitment to Pittsburg (Kan.) State on Friday.
Rogers plays linebacker for the Pirates but could project as a safety at the next level. For La Vega, he racked up 142 tackles, 15 tackles for losses, five interceptions, six pass breakups, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 2019, helping the Pirates to the 4A Division I state final.
Pittsburg State plays in NCAA Division II and went 6-5 during the 2019 season, playing in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
