Live Oak volleyball’s Hattie Mills commits to LeTourneau

In some ways, Live Oak volleyball senior to-be Hattie Mills has had a normal, even exciting summer. But, of course, the global pandemic has had its influence too.

In June, Mills had a dream come true when she was offered by the LeTourneau volleyball program during her visit to the school.

“We took a picture with the sign at the front of the school and I was like, ‘I really, really, really like this place,’” Mills said. “It feels like home to me. I absolutely loved Coach (Mallory) Matthews and the whole team. They were just awesome.”

After a couple of weeks of thinking it over, Mills committed to LeTourneau, picking the YellowJackets over a couple of out-of-state offers from Otterbeing University in Ohio and Hendrix College in Arkansas.

After she committed to LeTourneau on June 29, Mills and her family were hit with their own personal COVID-19 outbreak the next day. Her dad, Brett Mills, was the first to get sick and tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Eventually, the whole family – mom Emily and siblings Lucy and Gus included – had at least mild symptoms.

They’ve been in quarantine since then, but everyone was symptom free as of Tuesday afternoon and they were looking forward to the end of their quarantine later in the week.

Through it all, Hattie kept working toward her senior volleyball season at Live Oak.

“I tried to stay active so I didn’t lose everything. I tried to get touches on the volleyball as much as I could,” she said. “I’m a setter, so I do setting on the wall or I’ll do ball control stuff. Sometimes Lucy and I will play together. One time my dad brought his chair out and tossed the ball at me really hard.”