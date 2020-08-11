Looking like champs: Crawford volleyball opens season with sweep of West

Even as the world has changed dramatically in a global pandemic, one constant remains ever true in Crawford, Texas. The Lady Pirates still feature a championship-level volleyball team.
Defending Class 2A state champ Crawford applied pressure with its serving and then finished points off efficiently in sweeping West, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14, in the season opener for both squads on Tuesday night at the Crawford High Gym. West is no slouch either, considering last year’s Lady Trojans won 43 games and finished one win shy of the Class 3A state tournament.
It was the first sports action for either high school since early March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
There was no pregame ring ceremony or banner unveiling. The Crawford players already possess their jewelry, and the 2019 championship banner already hangs on the wall of the gym. But the Lady Pirates (1-0) needed no fanfare to demonstrate who they are – they did that with their play.
And it all started with some sweet service.
“I thought we responded really well,” Crawford coach Jeff Coker said. “In our alumni game (exhibition) the other night we did not, we just made way too many serving errors. So tonight I thought we did a really good job of stepping up and doing a better job of that. Which is good – you want to see when kids make mistakes, they bounce back and do better the next time.”
Actually, West (0-1) dropped in the first ace of the game on the first serve from junior Dayla Woodard. And with senior outside hitter Kennedy Eubanks providing some percolating pop at the pins, the Lady Trojans hovered right at Crawford’s heels in the early going. The Lady Pirates led just 8-7 through the first 15 points.
“We started off good. It was like, ‘Yeah!’” West coach Sandy Dickerson said. “But sometimes we come in like we can’t defeat them. It becomes a mental thing.”
Ah, those tricky Lady Pirates. Crawford gained some separation by adeptly mixing speeds, both on its serves and its hitting at the net. The Lady Pirates didn’t necessarily need to bring the heater to score points. Sometimes the changeup worked just as well. That was evident when star setter Lexi Moody tapped a floater for a defense-vexing ace in the second set.
Crawford’s hitters applied a similar tactic. Sometimes Katie Warden, McKenna Post and Kylie Ray whipped the ball back at West with high velocity, while other times they opted for well-timed tips to keep the Lady Trojans scrambling.
“I told McKenna during one of the timeouts, I have no idea how she gets it to fall that short when she’s tipping it,” Coker said. “But she was doing a really good job of scoring on those tonight, and then of course we’ve got big hitters at three or four, five different spots. So it’s just a really good balance right now.”
Crawford pulled away to win the opening set, 25-16, when West sailed a spike long of the back line. The Lady Trojans tried to get back in it with a few stretches of solid smacks in the second set. They pulled to within 19-16 late after the Lady Pirates were whistled for a lift. But Crawford surged back to finish on a 6-1 run, capped by Ray’s slippery kill between the West blockers for set point.
For West, it’s more about finding the groove and then staying there.
“Looking for more consistency,” Dickerson said. “That is the key, and that’s what I told them, we have to have more consistency, especially on serve-receive. I felt that when we were hitting, we didn’t dominate them on hitting, but they did not get the easy hits back at us when we were attacking them. I think those are things that we saw that they saw, but it’s young ones. And it’s a different speed of all, and it’s a whole new level. They’re not used to seeing that quick-speed tempo.”
Of course, Crawford’s most effective weapon is the one who (mostly) sets the table for everyone else. Moody, already a two-time Super Centex star at setter as she begins her junior year, cooked up a delicious dump cake for the Lady Pirates with her sneak attacks at the net. She delivered seven kills on slick dumps, including one blind fake-set early in the second where she punched the ball over her head, over the net and just inside the sideline on West’s end, ahead of two diving Lady Trojan defenders.
“She’s phenomenal. She’s watched great kids before her do it, and she’s just emulating them perfectly and really doing a great job,” Coker said. “We need her to score some for us this year doing that. Especially if she’s able to score dumping the ball like that, now when the hitters come we’re going to get single blocks. With our hitters against a single block, I feel pretty good about that.”
Moody also produced 38 assists and eight digs. Warden topped the Lady Pirates’ hitting attack with 12 kills, while Post and Ray added six apiece and Taylor Westerfeld had five.
For West, Tori Peters joined Eubanks in delivering several points on the outside. Dickerson said a big key for the Lady Trojans in the early part of the season will be determining where everyone fits best from a position standpoint.
Crawford will again test itself against a higher-classification foe when it plays China Spring Friday. West has a dual match on tap with Fairfield and Iola.
