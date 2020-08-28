McGregor falls just short against Lake Worth, 47-43

LAKE WORTH — The McGregor Bulldogs did a lot of things you need to do to win a tough road game to open a season. Unfortunately, they also did a few things you have to avoid — too many in fact, as they fell to Lake Worth 47-43.
First, the good. Down 28-21 at halftime, the Bulldogs (0-1) wrestled control of the game and all the momentum in the second half with a fumble recovery on a kickoff, a defensive touchdown and a successful 2-point conversion on a fake extra-point kick try. All of that led to a 43-34 lead with 6:54 left.
It was almost enough to secure a big win against a Dallas-Fort Worth area opponent. However, two turnovers and some costly penalties in the waning minutes were too much to overcome, as the Bullfrogs went ahead by the final 47-43 tally with about 3 minutes left.
It still was not over, though, as the Bulldogs fought to the end. With the game on the line, McGregor drove to the Lake Worth 3-yard line, but an incomplete pass on fourth down ended the game.
Individually, Bulldog quarterback VeAndre McDaniel had a big game. One of the returning statistical leaders in Central Texas, the senior was 14-of-24 for 303 yards and four touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Dayton Threadgill caught two of those touchdowns, finishing with 145 yards on five catches. On the ground, Chad Lorenz had 84 yards on 17 carries.
The defensive touchdown came on a quarterback sack by senior linebacker Colby Franks. He jarred the ball loose from Bullfrog quarterback Caleb Welch, and senior defensive end Reese Huffman scooped it up and scored.
The Bulldogs outgained Lake Worth 496-449 yards, and had 23 first downs to the Bullfrogs’ 13.
McGregor returns to action next Friday, opening its home campaign against Class 2A state champion Mart.
