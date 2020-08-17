Mexia cancels football practice, waiting on COVID-19 test result

The Mexia Blackcats football team is waiting to learn the results of a student-athlete's COVID-19 test.

Mexia coach Triston Abron said on Monday afternoon that one of the Blackcats was exposed to a family member that has the novel coronavirus.

The Mexia football program tweeted an alert Monday afternoon that football practice has been canceled until further notice, pending the test.

Abron said the student-athlete being tested has to go through UIL-mandated quarantine as an exposed person. If he tests positive, then the team will have to follow another set of UIL guidelines that applies to that situation.

"We'll find out in the next day or two," Abron said. "I really felt like this was a possibility of something we had to go through sooner or later."

