You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mexia soccer players sign college letters
0 comments
Hey, look, it’s football

Mexia soccer players sign college letters

Only $3 for 13 weeks

A trio of Mexia soccer players recently set a course for the next chapter of their athletic endeavors.

LadyCats goalkeeper Victoria Paz signed to play soccer and track at Wayland Baptist University. Paz made 59 saves in 14 games during her first season playing high school soccer, and tallied more than 40 scholarship offers to play on the college level.

Mexia boys’ soccer teammates Jose Contreras and Chris Galvan both signed with Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Nebraska.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News