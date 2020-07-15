Mexia soccer players sign college letters

A trio of Mexia soccer players recently set a course for the next chapter of their athletic endeavors.

LadyCats goalkeeper Victoria Paz signed to play soccer and track at Wayland Baptist University. Paz made 59 saves in 14 games during her first season playing high school soccer, and tallied more than 40 scholarship offers to play on the college level.

Mexia boys’ soccer teammates Jose Contreras and Chris Galvan both signed with Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Nebraska.