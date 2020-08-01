Midway's Shim climbing junior golf ladder after win

Eubin Shim is one to watch.

The incoming Midway senior won the second American Junior Golf Association tournament of her career this week, as she pocketed the title at the Bass Pro Shops Payne Stewart Junior Championship at Buffalo Ridge Springs Golf Course in Hollister, Mo.

Shim won the girls’ division at the 54-hole event, which wrapped up Thursday. She carded rounds of 68, 66 and 74 to take first at 5-under 208, three strokes better than second-place finisher Chelsea Romas of Coppell, Texas.

Shim’s second-round 66 tied for the best round of any player in the field. Romas also scored 66 in the first round. Shim made six birdies that day, including four on the back nine, and tallied only one bogey, on the par-3 17th.

It’s been a steady rise for Shim. She finished second at the District 12-6A tournament as a sophomore in 2019. She figured to be one of the top golfers in all of Class 6A in 2020, but of course COVID-19 halted the high school golf season before it ever hit its stride.

But she’ll draw a hefty boost from this win. Shim’s win will push her AJGA national ranking to the top 35, including in the top 15 of golfers from the Class of 2021. Though it’s her first AJGA victory since March of 2018, it marked her third top-five finish in the month of July. She finished in a tie for fourth at the Bob Estes Junior Championship in Abilene and placed second at the UHY St. Louis Junior in Alton, Ill.

