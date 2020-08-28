No. 1 Mart races past Teague, 34-7

MART — It’s clearly not just another season, but don’t tell the Mart Panthers.
Three-time defending state champion Mart opened the 2020 campaign in much the same way that the Panthers closed out last fall. Roddrell Freeman churned out yards, now from the quarterback position, as the Panthers rolled over Teague, 34-7, on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
It didn’t bother top-ranked Mart (1-0), which won the Class 2A Division I state title in 2017 and the 2A D-II championships in 2018 and 2019, to be playing a season-opening opponent that was three divisions bigger. The Panthers rushed for 427 yards as a team on 42 carries and put the game away by halftime.
Freeman ran for 223 yards on 21 totes and three touchdowns, a majority of it coming in the first half as the Panthers established a 27-0 lead.
“That was big to get that 21-0 lead and then the wind started blowing,” Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said. “That made it hard for them to throw into the wind and even with it.”
Storms in the distance caused the wind to pick up near the end of the first quarter and affect play the rest of the night. But Mart’s swarming defense was also causing problems for the Lions.
Teague (0-1), a playoff team in 3A Division I last season with aspirations of continuing a long playoff streak, punched back in the second half. Lions running back Nemier Herod scored on a two-yard run to cap the opening drive of the third quarter. That cut Mart’s advantage to 27-7.
Herod finished with 140 rushing yards, but the Panthers defense wrapped him up enough to keep Teague from threatening a second-half comeback.
The three-time state champion Panthers found their rhythm on offense beginning with their second offensive series.
After Mart defensive back De’Traevion Medlock intercepted a pass that set up his team at the Teague 41, Freeman and Klyderion Campbell went to work. Freeman ran for 16 and 11 yards on back-to-back plays, then Campbell finished it off as he ducked out of Lion tackles on the way to a 14-yard touchdown.
Freeman got into the end zone on Mart’s next possession as he rumbled through the Teague defense for a 27-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead with 3:28 left in the first quarter.
But the Panthers weren’t finished in the opening quarter.
Mart started its next possession at its own 41 and the march took just one play. Freeman handed off to Keishawn Clater on a jet sweep going left. Once Clater turned the corner near the Mart sideline, he accelerated and flew past the defense for a 59-yard touchdown.
The Panthers scored the only touchdown of the second quarter early in the period as Freeman darted into open field up the middle and ran 22 yards for a score and a 27-0 lead.
Mart won the turnover battle, 3-1, in the first half including a fumble recovery and a Clater interception on the final play of the second quarter. That allowed the Panthers to shut out Teague for the first 24 minutes.
After the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to delay the start of the season, there were smiles on both sidelines as the game felt something like a normal Friday night.
Hoffman, who tweeted “Wasn’t sure if this day would come but here it is. #AMEN,” said the Panthers were hungry for more in the locker room after the game. He had to remind them of all the hard work that went into getting to play.
“We didn’t know if we would have a chance to play this game just a month ago,” Hoffman said. “I was congratulating the coaches on the headset at the end of the game. It was a great win after all we’ve been through.”
