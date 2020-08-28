No. 1 Mart races past Teague, 34-7

Herod finished with 140 rushing yards, but the Panthers defense wrapped him up enough to keep Teague from threatening a second-half comeback.

The three-time state champion Panthers found their rhythm on offense beginning with their second offensive series.

After Mart defensive back De’Traevion Medlock intercepted a pass that set up his team at the Teague 41, Freeman and Klyderion Campbell went to work. Freeman ran for 16 and 11 yards on back-to-back plays, then Campbell finished it off as he ducked out of Lion tackles on the way to a 14-yard touchdown.

Freeman got into the end zone on Mart’s next possession as he rumbled through the Teague defense for a 27-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead with 3:28 left in the first quarter.

But the Panthers weren’t finished in the opening quarter.

Mart started its next possession at its own 41 and the march took just one play. Freeman handed off to Keishawn Clater on a jet sweep going left. Once Clater turned the corner near the Mart sideline, he accelerated and flew past the defense for a 59-yard touchdown.

The Panthers scored the only touchdown of the second quarter early in the period as Freeman darted into open field up the middle and ran 22 yards for a score and a 27-0 lead.