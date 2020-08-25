No. 6 China Spring volleyball strikes Whitney from all angles to stay perfect

Most high school volleyball squads contain at least one go-to hitter. You can call China Spring the Go-Go’s, because the Lady Cougars have go-to bashers everywhere.
The sixth-ranked Lady Cougars laid down a steady percussion beat in drumming Whitney, 25-14, 25-18, 25-12, in nondistrict action on Tuesday at the China Spring Gym. They extended their unblemished record to 7-0, with all seven wins coming over 2019 playoff teams from one classification or another.
Whitney (1-3) is no slouch, as a program that won 31 matches last year before falling in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs to eventual state tournament team Lexington. But China Spring pounded the Wildcats from all angles. Eight different Lady Cougar players recorded multiple kills in the three-set sweep.
“We do have a lot of firepower,” China Spring coach Melissa Cole said. “That’s fun, to be able to work the ball around. We’re working on a lot of offensive stuff right now, and trying to get that ball shifted to work on a faster game so that we do have that element of surprise to our attack.”
Perhaps the most pleasant surprise to the Lady Cougar hard-hitting drum line has been junior Kadyne Emmot. The 5-foot-10 southpaw smashed seven kills to head up China Spring’s well-balanced attack, and was equally efficient swooping in from the right side of the court or the left.
Emmot is a new addition to the team, as a move-in from Wichita, Kansas. Her presence brings yet another bazooka to China Spring’s well-stocked gun cabinet.
“She’s a great player,” Cole said of Emmot. “She’s come in and she’s been a big part of what we’re doing. The girls took her in, and she’s been a great asset and a great kid to work with. It’s fun to have her, too.”
China Spring controlled the match throughout, as it built a lead of seven points or more in every set. Whitney did itself no favors with its serve-receive game, as the back-row Wildcats struggled to make clean deliveries to setter Caitlin Poore. Several passes sailed completely over the setter’s head and back over the net to China Spring, where the front-line Lady Cougars pulverized those first-touch offerings for points. China Spring’s Catyn Wright made Whitney pay a couple of times in that regard, putting the right stuff on the ball for convincing putaways.
But the Lady Cougars deserve credit for putting pressure on Whitney with an assortment of sizzling serves and smart decisions. Outside of a mini-run by the Wildcats in the second set where they took five out of seven points, China Spring mostly cruised.
The Wildcats at least never stopped scratching. That showed on a wild volley in the third set where middle blocker Allie Baker slapped three straight spikes, only to see China Spring send the ball back her direction with blocks. Finally, on her fourth attempt, Baker found a hole in the middle of the Lady Cougar defense for the point. She finished with a game-high nine kills – and a sheepish smile after that mettle-testing swat.
Nevertheless, China Spring closed the final set on a 14-3 run. Lindsey Wilcox finished off the proceedings with a nifty tip that Whitney couldn’t dig out for a return.
Wright and Dylan Birks each rapped five kills for China Spring, while Emmot, Wright, Karley Baker and Nikki Pirrello all served up an ace apiece.
Cole still wants her team to sharpen up its defense as it progresses toward district play in another month. But, overall, she’s loving what she’s seeing. Among China Spring’s wins is a five-set triumph over defending 2A state champion and top-ranked Crawford, a four-set takedown of Gatesville, and sweeps of McGregor, Glen Rose, West, Blum and now Whitney.
When the Lady Cougars see a win in their sights, they go for it.
“They come in every day and there’s a focus,” said Cole, whose squad will next play Lorena on Friday. “There’s a drive right now, honestly, to be the best. Again, we talk about don’t take things for granted, and we come in here and we work like that. They do want to reach the next level.
“They’ve become a strong group of individuals coming together to make a strong team. It’s been fun to watch them continue to grow, and we’re only going to keep growing.”
