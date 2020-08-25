No. 6 China Spring volleyball strikes Whitney from all angles to stay perfect

Emmot is a new addition to the team, as a move-in from Wichita, Kansas. Her presence brings yet another bazooka to China Spring’s well-stocked gun cabinet.

“She’s a great player,” Cole said of Emmot. “She’s come in and she’s been a big part of what we’re doing. The girls took her in, and she’s been a great asset and a great kid to work with. It’s fun to have her, too.”

China Spring controlled the match throughout, as it built a lead of seven points or more in every set. Whitney did itself no favors with its serve-receive game, as the back-row Wildcats struggled to make clean deliveries to setter Caitlin Poore. Several passes sailed completely over the setter’s head and back over the net to China Spring, where the front-line Lady Cougars pulverized those first-touch offerings for points. China Spring’s Catyn Wright made Whitney pay a couple of times in that regard, putting the right stuff on the ball for convincing putaways.

But the Lady Cougars deserve credit for putting pressure on Whitney with an assortment of sizzling serves and smart decisions. Outside of a mini-run by the Wildcats in the second set where they took five out of seven points, China Spring mostly cruised.