Pirate re-boot: James, Chilton work to kick-start a small-school powerhouse

Chilton’s success continued in district play with a win over an Iola program that thumped the Pirates, 41-22, the previous season. Chilton added a victory against Bartlett and went to the playoffs as the third-place seed.

As a reward, the Pirates got another go-round with Burton in bi-district. This time Chilton scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to defeat the Panthers, 28-21.

As he was preparing for practice last week, James thought back on the way events lined up for his squad in 2019.

“To meet up with Burton in the first round and to win that game, that’s huge,” James said. “You don’t always get a chance to play that first round playoff game again. The cards got to fall in the right place. For our guys to play them again and have some success, that was good for the senior class and the leadership going forward.”

As satisfying as it was for Chilton to win its first playoff game in five years, when James reflects on a 7-5 record last fall, he can’t forget about the ones that got away. The Pirates lost by eight points in their district opener against Florence and by four in the final regular season game versus Granger. They were that close to finishing second in district behind Bremond and maybe going even further in the postseason.