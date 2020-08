Ready, steady, go: Area high school sports begin practice with strict safety rules

At the same time, the UIL gave the go-ahead for schools in 1A through 4A to start as originally scheduled on Aug. 3 and follow the season schedules of a normal school year.

The UIL announcement came midmorning on July 21. But in the afternoon the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, led by health authority and infectious disease specialist Dr. Farley Verner, ordered schools to remain closed for in-person classes and extracurricular activities through Sept. 7.

The order meant that McLennan County schools in 1A through 4A would begin football and volleyball practice more than a month later than schools outside the county. They would lose almost half of their football schedules, a month of their volleyball schedules and be placed at a significant competitive disadvantage.

Then on July 28, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said local health officials do not have the authority to close schools solely to prevent a future spread of COVID-19.

That evening, the McLennan County health authority rescinded its order. With that, McLennan County athletic directors began the process of starting practice on Monday.

Lorena AD Ray Biles said he wants his coaches to coach and players to compete. He’s taken on the responsibility of making sure the rules are followed.