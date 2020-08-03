Ready, steady, go: Area high school sports begin practice with strict safety rules

At Crawford, head volleyball coach Jeff Coker and his staff worked through three practices, separating subvarsity from varsity in the afternoon. That not only allowed for more social distancing, but it’s the way Coker likes to do it anyway in order to see all of the kids in his program during practice

He said the coaches got used to putting safety procedures in place during the time they were allowed to have strength and conditioning at the school this summer. The student-athletes aren’t required to wear masks while actively participating in drills, which is most of the time at Lady Pirate workouts.

The coaches, meanwhile, stay masked up even when shouting instruction.

“I feel like I have to yell louder because I have a face guard,” said Coker, who led Crawford to the 2A state title last fall. “And then it’s just projecting my voice behind me.”

In Mart, the defending-state-champion football team hit the field at 3 p.m. on Monday. They had individual water bottles scattered on the turf of the sideline. Assistant coaches could be heard shouting orders to spread out and social distance during water breaks.

Panthers coach Kevin Hoffman said the task is to follow the guidelines without sacrificing effort throughout practice.