Safe and sound: High school coaches work to follow guidelines, hope players buy in

“As coaches, we worked all last week and we spent probably 75 percent of our time talking about all the guidelines,” Hoffman said. “All the things that we have to try to follow, the message we need to get across to the kids. Sanitizing. Kids need to understand that all of their equipment is going to be sanitized. We’re going to wash all their stuff. Whatever it is they wore today. Their helmets are going to be sanitized outside the locker room before we ever take them in. The weight room is going to be sanitized. We’ll sanitize it when we’re working out, we’ll sanitize it after we work out. Those are things that we’ve never had to do. But we’re going to follow all those guidelines and try to be as safe as we can.”