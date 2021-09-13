 Skip to main content
District 10-2A Div. II standings
District 10-2A Div. II standings

DISTRICT 10-2A DIV. II
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Mart 3 0
Chilton 3 0
Hubbard 3 0
Wortham 2 1
Frost 1 2
Bremond 0 3
Last week's results: Mart 31, Flatonia 0; Milano 34, Bremond 24; Chilton 37, Normangee 0; Granger 54, Frost 12; Hubbard 44, Moody 38; Wortham 42, Dawson 30
Friday's games: Mart at Whitney; Bremond at Dawson; Chilton at Axtell; Frost at Texas Wind (7 p.m. at University High School); Hubbard at Valley Mills; Wortham at Cayuga

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

