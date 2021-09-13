District 10-2A Div. II standings

|DISTRICT 10-2A DIV. II
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Mart
|3
|0
|Chilton
|3
|0
|Hubbard
|3
|0
|Wortham
|2
|1
|Frost
|1
|2
|Bremond
|0
|3
|Last week's results: Mart 31, Flatonia 0; Milano 34, Bremond 24; Chilton 37, Normangee 0; Granger 54, Frost 12; Hubbard 44, Moody 38; Wortham 42, Dawson 30
|Friday's games: Mart at Whitney; Bremond at Dawson; Chilton at Axtell; Frost at Texas Wind (7 p.m. at University High School); Hubbard at Valley Mills; Wortham at Cayuga
