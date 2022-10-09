District 10-2A Div. II standings

|DISTRICT 10-2A DIV. II
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Mart
|3
|0
|7
|Wortham
|3
|0
|6
|Dawson
|2
|0
|6
|Hico
|1
|2
|2
|Frost
|0
|2
|1
|Hubbard
|0
|2
|0
|Meridian
|0
|3
|0
|Last week's results: Mart 56, Frost 0; Wortham 62, Hico 7; Dawson 50, Meridian 7
|Friday's district games: Frost at Wortham (7 p.m.); Hico at Dawson (7 p.m.); Meridian at Hubbard (7 p.m.)
