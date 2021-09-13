 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District 11-1A Div. I standings
0 comments

District 11-1A Div. I standings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DISTRICT 11-1A-I
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Bynum 3 0
Blum 1 2
Covington 1 2
Avalon 1 2
Milford 0 3
Last week's results: Avalon 62, Penelope 12; Gorman 47, Blum 34; Bynum 62, Morgan 44; Abbott 62, Covington 12; Plano CHANT Home School 40, Milford 20
Friday's games: Blum at Jonesboro (7 p.m.); Bynum at Trinidad; Covington at Perrin-Whitt; Milford at Penelope; Walnut Springs at Avalon

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL: Monday Night Football Props

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert