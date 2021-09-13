District 11-1A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 11-1A-I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bynum
|3
|0
|Blum
|1
|2
|Covington
|1
|2
|Avalon
|1
|2
|Milford
|0
|3
|Last week's results: Avalon 62, Penelope 12; Gorman 47, Blum 34; Bynum 62, Morgan 44; Abbott 62, Covington 12; Plano CHANT Home School 40, Milford 20
|Friday's games: Blum at Jonesboro (7 p.m.); Bynum at Trinidad; Covington at Perrin-Whitt; Milford at Penelope; Walnut Springs at Avalon
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.