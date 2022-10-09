District 11-1A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 11-1A-I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Milford
|1
|0
|4
|Blum
|1
|0
|3
|Avalon
|0
|0
|4
|Covington
|0
|1
|4
|Three Way
|0
|1
|1
|Last week's results: Blum 46, Covington 39; Milford 56, Three Way 0; Avalon 50, Campbell 0
|Thursday's district game: Covington at Avalon (7 p.m.)
|Friday's district game: Milford at Blum (7 p.m.)
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff/punt return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.