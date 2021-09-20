 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District 11-3A Div. I standings
0 comments

District 11-3A Div. I standings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DISTRICT 11-3A DIV. I
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Academy 4 0
Lorena 2 2
McGregor 2 2
Caldwell 2 2
Rockdale 2 2
Cameron Yoe 0 4
Troy 0 4
Last week's results: Lake Belton 28, Cameron Yoe 14; Lorena 49, Madisonville 16; McGregor 36, Clifton 20; Franklin 65, Troy 10; Academy 30, Lago Vista 28; Giddings 28, Caldwell 14; Bellville 67, Rockdale 7
Friday's district games: Lorena at Academy; McGregor at Rockdale; Cameron Yoe at Caldwell

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Who has the edge in the NL Wildcard race?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert