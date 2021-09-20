District 11-3A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 11-3A DIV. I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Academy
|4
|0
|Lorena
|2
|2
|McGregor
|2
|2
|Caldwell
|2
|2
|Rockdale
|2
|2
|Cameron Yoe
|0
|4
|Troy
|0
|4
|Last week's results: Lake Belton 28, Cameron Yoe 14; Lorena 49, Madisonville 16; McGregor 36, Clifton 20; Franklin 65, Troy 10; Academy 30, Lago Vista 28; Giddings 28, Caldwell 14; Bellville 67, Rockdale 7
|Friday's district games: Lorena at Academy; McGregor at Rockdale; Cameron Yoe at Caldwell
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.