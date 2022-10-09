 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
District 11-3A Div. I standings

DISTRICT 11-3A DIV. I
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Franklin 2 0 6
Cameron Yoe 2 0 4
Lorena 2 1 5
Rockdale 1 1 2
Academy 1 2 3
Troy 1 2 2
McGregor 0 3 1
Last week's results: Lorena 49, McGregor 21; Rockdale 34, Troy 27; Cameron Yoe 48, Academy 13
Friday's district games: Lorena at Rockdale; Cameron Yoe at McGregor; Troy at Franklin

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

 

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

 

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

