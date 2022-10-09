District 11-3A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 11-3A DIV. I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Franklin
|2
|0
|6
|Cameron Yoe
|2
|0
|4
|Lorena
|2
|1
|5
|Rockdale
|1
|1
|2
|Academy
|1
|2
|3
|Troy
|1
|2
|2
|McGregor
|0
|3
|1
|Last week's results: Lorena 49, McGregor 21; Rockdale 34, Troy 27; Cameron Yoe 48, Academy 13
|Friday's district games: Lorena at Rockdale; Cameron Yoe at McGregor; Troy at Franklin
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.