District 11-4A Div. II standings

|DISTRICT 11-4A DIV. II
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Connally
|1
|0
|5
|Salado
|1
|0
|3
|Madisonville
|0
|0
|3
|Gatesville
|0
|1
|5
|Robinson
|0
|1
|3
|Last week's results: Connally 35, Gatesville 6; Salado 33, Robinson 24
|Friday's district games: Gatesville at Salado (7 p.m.); Robinson at Madisonville (7 p.m.)
