District 11-5A Div. II standings

DISTRICT 11-5A DIV. II
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Belton 3 0 5
University 2 0 3
Elgin 2 1 5
Leander Rouse 1 1 2
Pflugerville 1 2 2
Pfl. Connally 0 2 0
Killeen Chaparral 0 3 0
Last week's results: University 53, Pflugerville 28; Belton 43, Leander Rouse 13; Elgin 28, Killeen Chaparral 13 (7 p.m. at Searles Stadium)
Thursday's district game: Killeen Chaparral at Leander Rouse (7 p.m.)
Friday's district games: University at Elgin (7 p.m.); Belton at Pflugerville Connally (7 p.m.)

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

 

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

 

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

