District 11-5A Div. II standings

|DISTRICT 11-5A DIV. II
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Belton
|3
|0
|5
|University
|2
|0
|3
|Elgin
|2
|1
|5
|Leander Rouse
|1
|1
|2
|Pflugerville
|1
|2
|2
|Pfl. Connally
|0
|2
|0
|Killeen Chaparral
|0
|3
|0
|Last week's results: University 53, Pflugerville 28; Belton 43, Leander Rouse 13; Elgin 28, Killeen Chaparral 13 (7 p.m. at Searles Stadium)
|Thursday's district game: Killeen Chaparral at Leander Rouse (7 p.m.)
|Friday's district games: University at Elgin (7 p.m.); Belton at Pflugerville Connally (7 p.m.)
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff/punt return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.