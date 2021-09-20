District 11-6A standings

|DISTRICT 11-6A
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Mansfield
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Waxahachie
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Duncanville
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Cedar Hill
|1
|0
|2
|2
|DeSoto
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Midway
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Waco High
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Mansfield Lake Ridge
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Last week's results: Waxahachie 24, Midway 21; Mansfield 34, Waco High 28; Cedar Hill 38, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20; Duncanville 42, DeSoto 21
|Friday's district games: Midway at Duncanville; Waco High at Cedar Hill (7 p.m.); DeSoto at Mansfield (at Anderson Stadium); Mansfield Lake Ridge at Waxahachie
