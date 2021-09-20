 Skip to main content
District 11-6A standings
District 11-6A standings

DISTRICT 11-6A
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Mansfield 1 0 3 1
Waxahachie 1 0 3 1
Duncanville 1 0 2 1
Cedar Hill 1 0 2 2
DeSoto 0 1 2 2
Midway 0 1 0 4
Waco High 0 1 0 4
Mansfield Lake Ridge 0 1 0 4
Last week's results: Waxahachie 24, Midway 21; Mansfield 34, Waco High 28; Cedar Hill 38, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20; Duncanville 42, DeSoto 21
Friday's district games: Midway at Duncanville; Waco High at Cedar Hill (7 p.m.); DeSoto at Mansfield (at Anderson Stadium); Mansfield Lake Ridge at Waxahachie

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

