District 12-1A Div. I standings
District 12-1A Div. I standings

DISTRICT 12-1A-I
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Abbott 3 0
Penelope 1 1
Coolidge 1 2
Aquilla 0 3
Last week's results: Richland Springs 66, Coolidge 32; Avalon 62, Penelope 12; Abbott 62, Covington 12; Longview East Texas Christian Home School 40, Aquilla 30; Parkview Christian at Aquilla, ccd.
Thursday's game: Abbott vs. Bellville Faith (7 p.m. at Bryan Allen Academy)
Friday's games: Oakwood at Coolidge; Milford at Penelope; Bryan Allen Academy at Aquilla, ccd.

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

