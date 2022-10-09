District 12-1A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 12-1A-I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbott
|1
|0
|7
|Coolidge
|1
|0
|3
|Penelope
|0
|0
|4
|Aquilla
|0
|1
|4
|Gholson
|0
|1
|4
|Last week's results: Abbott 46, Aquilla 0; Coolidge 54, Gholson 8
|Friday's district games: Aquilla at Coolidge; Gholson at Penelope
