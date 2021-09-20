 Skip to main content
District 12-1A Div. II standings
District 12-1A Div. II standings

DISTRICT 12-1A-II
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Iredell 2 1
Cranfills Gap 2 2
Walnut Springs 2 2
Kopperl 0 3
Morgan 0 3
Last week's results: Lometa 60, Cranfills Gap 26; Iredell 53, Buckholts 8; Oglesby 70, Kopperl 6; Lingleville 58, Morgan 8; Avalon 62, Walnut Springs 14
Friday's games: Bluff Dale at Iredell; Cherokee at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.); Morgan at Eden (6:30 p.m.)
Saturday's game: Covington at Walnut Springs (7 p.m.)

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

