District 12-1A Div. II standings

|DISTRICT 12-1A-II
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Iredell
|2
|1
|Cranfills Gap
|2
|2
|Walnut Springs
|2
|2
|Kopperl
|0
|3
|Morgan
|0
|3
|Last week's results: Lometa 60, Cranfills Gap 26; Iredell 53, Buckholts 8; Oglesby 70, Kopperl 6; Lingleville 58, Morgan 8; Avalon 62, Walnut Springs 14
|Friday's games: Bluff Dale at Iredell; Cherokee at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.); Morgan at Eden (6:30 p.m.)
|Saturday's game: Covington at Walnut Springs (7 p.m.)
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.