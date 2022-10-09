District 12-1A Div. II standings

|DISTRICT 12-1A-II
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bluff Dale
|6
|Cranfills Gap
|5
|Iredell
|3
|Walnut Springs
|3
|Last week's results: Morgan 107, Iredell 82; Walnut Springs 74, Kopperl 34; Bluff Dale 86, Newcastle 78
|Friday's non-district game: Newcastle at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.)
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff/punt return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.