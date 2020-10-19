 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District 12-2A Div. I standings
0 comments

District 12-2A Div. I standings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DISTRICT 12-2A DIV. I
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Hearne 4 0 6 0
Thorndale 3 1 5 2
Holland 2 1 5 2
Thrall 2 1 4 3
Rosebud-Lott 1 3 3 4
Bruceville-Eddy 0 3 1 5
Moody 0 3 1 6
Last week's results: Rosebud-Lott 34, Moody 27; Thorndale def. Bruceville-Eddy, forfeit; Hearne 25, Thrall 0
Friday's district games: Bruceville-Eddy at Moody; Rosebud-Lott at Holland; Thrall at Thorndale

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert