District 12-2A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 12-2A DIV. I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hearne
|4
|0
|6
|0
|Thorndale
|3
|1
|5
|2
|Holland
|2
|1
|5
|2
|Thrall
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Rosebud-Lott
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Bruceville-Eddy
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Moody
|0
|3
|1
|6
|Last week's results: Rosebud-Lott 34, Moody 27; Thorndale def. Bruceville-Eddy, forfeit; Hearne 25, Thrall 0
|Friday's district games: Bruceville-Eddy at Moody; Rosebud-Lott at Holland; Thrall at Thorndale
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!