District 12-2A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 12-2A DIV. I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Rosebud-Lott
|3
|1
|Thorndale
|3
|1
|Thrall
|3
|1
|Hearne
|2
|2
|Holland
|2
|2
|Moody
|2
|2
|Bruceville-Eddy
|1
|3
|Last week's results: Granger 31, Rosebud-Lott 24; Bruceville-Eddy 14, Leon 12; Moody 52, Meridian 6; Hearne 33, Snook 0; Crawford 31, Holland 6; Thorndale 49, Milano 0; Thrall 46, Johnson City 7
|Friday's district games: Thrall at Rosebud-Lott; Thorndale at Moody; Hearne at Holland
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.