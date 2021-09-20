 Skip to main content
District 12-2A Div. I standings
District 12-2A Div. I standings

DISTRICT 12-2A DIV. I
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Rosebud-Lott 3 1
Thorndale 3 1
Thrall 3 1
Hearne 2 2
Holland 2 2
Moody 2 2
Bruceville-Eddy 1 3
Last week's results: Granger 31, Rosebud-Lott 24; Bruceville-Eddy 14, Leon 12; Moody 52, Meridian 6; Hearne 33, Snook 0; Crawford 31, Holland 6; Thorndale 49, Milano 0; Thrall 46, Johnson City 7
Friday's district games: Thrall at Rosebud-Lott; Thorndale at Moody; Hearne at Holland

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

