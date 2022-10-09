District 12-6A standings

|DISTRICT 12-6A
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Harker Heights
|3
|0
|6
|Temple
|3
|0
|5
|Bryan
|1
|1
|4
|Pfl. Weiss
|1
|2
|3
|Midway
|1
|2
|1
|Hutto
|0
|2
|3
|Copperas Cove
|0
|2
|2
|Last week's results: Temple 44, Midway 10; Pflugerville Weiss 51, Copperas Cove 20; Harker Heights 42, Hutto 21
|Friday's district games: Midway at Copperas Cove; Hutto at Temple; Pflugerville Weiss at Bryan
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff/punt return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.