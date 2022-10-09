 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

District 12-6A standings

  • 0
DISTRICT 12-6A
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Harker Heights 3 0 6
Temple 3 0 5
Bryan 1 1 4
Pfl. Weiss 1 2 3
Midway 1 2 1
Hutto 0 2 3
Copperas Cove 0 2 2
Last week's results: Temple 44, Midway 10; Pflugerville Weiss 51, Copperas Cove 20; Harker Heights 42, Hutto 21
Friday's district games: Midway at Copperas Cove; Hutto at Temple; Pflugerville Weiss at Bryan

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff/punt return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

 

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

 

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert