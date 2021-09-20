District 12-6A standings

|DISTRICT 12-6A
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Harker Heights
|3
|0
|Killeen
|2
|1
|Shoemaker
|1
|1
|Temple
|1
|2
|Belton
|1
|2
|Ellison
|1
|2
|Bryan
|0
|3
|Copperas Cove
|0
|3
|Thursday's district game: Ellison at Harker Heights (7 p.m.)
|Friday's district games: Temple at Bryan; Belton at Copperas Cove; Shoemaker at Killeen
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.