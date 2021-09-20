 Skip to main content
District 12-6A standings
DISTRICT 12-6A
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Harker Heights 3 0
Killeen 2 1
Shoemaker 1 1
Temple 1 2
Belton 1 2
Ellison 1 2
Bryan 0 3
Copperas Cove 0 3
Thursday's district game: Ellison at Harker Heights (7 p.m.)
Friday's district games: Temple at Bryan; Belton at Copperas Cove; Shoemaker at Killeen

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

