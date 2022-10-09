 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
District 13-2A Div. II standings

  • 0
DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. II
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Chilton 1 0 6
Milano 1 0 5
Granger 1 0 5
Bremond 0 1 5
Bartlett 0 1 2
Iola 0 1 1
Last week's results: Chilton 41, Bremond 30; Granger 38, Iola 0; Milano 48, Bartlett 0
Friday's district games: Bremond at Granger (7 p.m.); Chilton at Bartlett (7 p.m.); Iola at Milano (7 p.m.)

