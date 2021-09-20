 Skip to main content
District 13-3A Div. II standings
District 13-3A Div. II standings

DISTRICT 13-3A DIV. II
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Franklin 4 0
Florence 3 1
Riesel 2 1
Lexington 2 2
Rogers 2 2
Buffalo 1 3
Clifton 0 4
Last week's results: Bosqueville 40, Riesel 12; McGregor 36, Clifton 20; Teague 27, Buffalo 18; Florence 10, Goldthwaite 7; Franklin 65, Troy 10; Lexington 33, Marlin 21; West 35, Rogers 28
Friday's district games: Clifton at Riesel; Buffalo at Rogers; Franklin at Lexington

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

