District 13-3A Div. II standings

|DISTRICT 13-3A DIV. II
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Franklin
|4
|0
|Florence
|3
|1
|Riesel
|2
|1
|Lexington
|2
|2
|Rogers
|2
|2
|Buffalo
|1
|3
|Clifton
|0
|4
|Last week's results: Bosqueville 40, Riesel 12; McGregor 36, Clifton 20; Teague 27, Buffalo 18; Florence 10, Goldthwaite 7; Franklin 65, Troy 10; Lexington 33, Marlin 21; West 35, Rogers 28
|Friday's district games: Clifton at Riesel; Buffalo at Rogers; Franklin at Lexington
