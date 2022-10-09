District 13-3A Div. II standings

|DISTRICT 13-3A DIV. II
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Lexington
|1
|0
|6
|Rogers
|1
|0
|4
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|3
|Florence
|0
|1
|1
|Clifton
|0
|1
|1
|Elkhart
|0
|1
|1
|Last week's results: Rogers 38, Clifton 7; Lexington 61, Florence 0; Buffalo 27, Elkhart 8
|Friday's district games: Buffalo at Clifton; Lexington at Elkhart; Florence at Rogers
