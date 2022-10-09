District 14-1A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 14-1A-I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|May
|1
|0
|6
|Jonesboro
|1
|0
|6
|Santa Anna
|0
|0
|3
|Lometa
|0
|1
|2
|Evant
|0
|1
|0
|Last week's results: Jonesboro 57, Lometa 8; May 60, Evant 0
|Thursday's non-district game: Evant at Oglesby (7 p.m.)
|Friday's district games: Jonesboro at Santa Anna; May at Lometa
