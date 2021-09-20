District 14-1A Div. II standings

|DISTRICT 14-1A-II
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Oglesby
|4
|0
|Mount Calm
|3
|1
|Buckholts
|1
|3
|Last week's results: Oglesby 70, Kopperl 6; Mount Calm 29, Aquilla JV 7; Iredell 53, Buckholts 8
|Friday's games: Eagle Christian at Oglesby; Buckholts at Prairie Lea
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.