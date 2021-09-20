 Skip to main content
District 15-1A Div. I standings
District 15-1A Div. I standings

DISTRICT 15-1A-I
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Jonesboro 4 0
Lometa 3 0
Evant 3 1
Zephyr 0 4
Last week's results: Jonesboro 45, Blum 0; May 63, Evant 6; Lometa 60, Cranfills Gap 26; Blanket 61, Zephyr 0
Friday's games: Jonesboro at Milford; Evant at Penelope; Rochelle at Lometa; Zephyr at Paint Rock

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

